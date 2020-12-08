 Skip to main content
Man charged for racist graffiti pleads guilty to other charges, awaits mental commitment
Man charged for racist graffiti pleads guilty to other charges, awaits mental commitment

A 71-year-old man who was accused of spray-painting racist graffiti on several buildings in the lower State Street area will face a mental commitment determination after pleading guilty but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to several charges.

The graffiti charges were not among those to which John G. Englert, of Madison, pleaded guilty but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect (NGI) during a hearing Tuesday before Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz. The disposition of that case, along with two other cases, was part of a plea agreement reached between Assistant District Attorney Patrick Winter and state Assistant Public Defender Guy Cardamone.

John Englert

Englert

A disposition hearing will be scheduled at a later date to determine the terms of a mental commitment, once a pre-dispositional report is completed.

Of the charges in the graffiti case, Englert entered an NGI plea to felony bail jumping, for committing new crimes while he was free on bail for another felony case. The six graffiti charges and a second bail jumping charge were dismissed.

Englert also entered an NGI plea to a vehicle theft charge for stealing a UW fleet vehicle in June 2019, which he drove to Shawano County, and to a disorderly conduct charge for an incident that happened on July 18. 

Three other pending cases against Englert were dismissed in their entirety. 

A criminal complaint filed in September charged that on Sept. 3 Englert spray-painted six buildings with slogans that included "AB Aryan Brotherhood" and "ABWLM White Lives Matter Most." He was arrested after police said they identified him by surveillance video as the person who sprayed the buildings.

More recently, Englert was identified in court documents as the victim of a stabbing incident on State Street on July 30. Matthew D. Johnson, 35, of Madison, has been charged in a criminal complaint with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and mayhem for the attack on Englert, who was asleep on a landscaping island when he was attacked.

Johnson is set for a preliminary hearing in that case later this week.

Bail set for man charged in Brittany Zimmermann murder tops recent notable crime news

