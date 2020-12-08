Man charged for racist graffiti pleads guilty to other charges, awaits mental commitment

A 71-year-old man who was accused of spray-painting racist graffiti on several buildings in the lower State Street area will face a mental commitment determination after pleading guilty but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to several charges.

The graffiti charges were not among those to which John G. Englert, of Madison, pleaded guilty but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect (NGI) during a hearing Tuesday before Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz. The disposition of that case, along with two other cases, was part of a plea agreement reached between Assistant District Attorney Patrick Winter and state Assistant Public Defender Guy Cardamone.

A disposition hearing will be scheduled at a later date to determine the terms of a mental commitment, once a pre-dispositional report is completed.

Of the charges in the graffiti case, Englert entered an NGI plea to felony bail jumping, for committing new crimes while he was free on bail for another felony case. The six graffiti charges and a second bail jumping charge were dismissed.