Man charged for attacking coworker at Schoep's Ice Cream in Madison

A man was charged Monday for attacking a coworker at Schoep's Ice Cream in Madison for no apparent reason.

Blade Solo, 30, is facing charges of substantial battery, a felony, and disorderly conduct for the May 12 incident in which he came up behind the coworker and punched him several times. Schoep's has since fired Solo, the criminal complaint states.

A warrant has been issued for Solo's arrest. As of Tuesday evening, he was not yet in custody.

The victim had to go to the hospital to get treatment for several injuries to his face, the complaint states. He told police his lip needed two stitches.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer responded to the 500 block of Division Street around 8:15 p.m. because of a battery that happened earlier that day.

The victim, who had started working at Schoep's three days prior, told police he got to work around 3 p.m. and took a break around 5 p.m. Solo was late and hadn't arrived to work.

As the victim walked up a loading dock to the break room, Solo came up behind him and punched him in the back of the head, according to the victim and surveillance video of the attack.