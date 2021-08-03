Man charged for attacking co-worker at Schoep's Ice Cream in Madison

A man was charged Monday for attacking a co-worker at Schoep's Ice Cream in Madison for no apparent reason.
Blade Solo, 30, is facing charges of substantial battery, a felony, and disorderly conduct for the May 12 incident in which he came up behind the co-worker and punched him several times. Schoep's has since fired Solo, the criminal complaint states.
A warrant has been issued for Solo's arrest. As of Tuesday evening, he was not yet in custody.
The victim had to go to the hospital to get treatment for several injuries to his face, the complaint states. He told police his lip needed two stitches.
According to the criminal complaint:
An officer responded to the 500 block of Division Street around 8:15 p.m. because of a battery that happened earlier that day.
The victim, who had started working at Schoep's three days prior, told police he got to work around 3 p.m. and took a break around 5 p.m. Solo was late and hadn't arrived to work.
As the victim walked up a loading dock to the break room, Solo came up behind him and punched him in the back of the head, according to the victim and surveillance video of the attack.
"What the (expletive) is this about?" the victim asked Solo, who proceeded to punch him in the mouth with a closed fist.
Solo then pushed the victim through the door of the break room and into another employee, causing the victim to fall on his back. Solo then got on top of him, and punched him four times in the face, the victim told police.
When the victim started kicking Solo, he eventually stopped the attack and left the building.
The victim sustained injuries to his face, mouth, lip and teeth. He told police he will need dental work.
It's unclear why Solo attacked the man.