 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man caught with items from East Side garage arrested for burglary, Madison police say

Avery Perry booking photo

Avery Perry.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man caught with items from an East Side garage was arrested for burglary Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the area of Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road after a person reported someone was trying to enter their home in the garage area, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Officers contacted a man near the garage who was “very agitated” and had several items from the garage, Kimberley said.

The man, Avery Perry, 45, was arrested without incident on a tentative charge of burglary and a parole and probation hold, Kimberley said.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Could a new cooling technique have electric vehicles charging in five minutes?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics