Man caught with items from East Side garage arrested for burglary, Madison police say

A man caught with items from an East Side garage was arrested for burglary Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the area of Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road after a person reported someone was trying to enter their home in the garage area, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Officers contacted a man near the garage who was “very agitated” and had several items from the garage, Kimberley said.

The man, Avery Perry, 45, was arrested without incident on a tentative charge of burglary and a parole and probation hold, Kimberley said.