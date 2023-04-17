A man was arrested after getting caught in a chicken coop while fleeing police after jumping in front of cars Downtown early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
The man was reported to be jumping in front of cars on West Johnson Street about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and when police contacted him, he ran and jumped a fence, but was caught in the chicken coop on the other side of the fence, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Jequan D. Sparks, 26, was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of resisting and felony bail jumping, and given a citation for sudden pedestrian movement, Fryer said.
