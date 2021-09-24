 Skip to main content
Man carjacked at gunpoint, battered with gun on Southwest Side, Madison police say
A man was carjacked at gunpoint and battered in the head with a gun early Friday morning on the Southwest Side, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched to the 3600 block of Sabertooth Trail about 12:45 a.m. Friday on a report of a carjacking, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a report.

The man told police as he arrived home and exited his vehicle, he was confronted by two men brandishing handguns who demanded money and then struck him in the back of the head with one of the guns, causing significant injury, Richardson said.

The suspects stole the man's wallet, keys and vehicle, and the man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released, Richardson said.

A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy located the stolen vehicle on the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road and attempted a traffic stop, resulting in a brief pursuit that was terminated and the stolen vehicle was last seen in the Williamson Street area, Richardson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

