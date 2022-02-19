Man calls 911, hangs up, later gets arrested for 7th OWI, authorities say

A 47-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon for his seventh OWI after driving erratically and almost striking an oncoming vehicle, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, Daniel Tesnow, of Madison, was also tentatively charged with eluding police, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a news release.

Earlier in the day, Tesnow had called 911 from the Magnuson Grand Hotel in the town of Blooming Grove to "thank the staff for their service," Schaffer said. But Tesnow abruptly hung up the phone.

When a dispatcher called back, Tesnow "became angry," Schaffer said. Deputies went to the hotel to check on him, but Tesnow had already left.

Shortly after, someone called 911 to report a possible drunken driver at a Stoughton gas station on Highway 51, Schaffer said.

A deputy spotted the driver on Highway 51 near Highway AB. Schaffer said the deputy saw the man "driving erratically" and almost hit another vehicle head-on.

The deputy got the driver to stop in the town of Dunn at Highway AB and Stony Crest Road, and identified him as Tesnow, Schaffer said.

Tesnow was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail around 1:30 p.m., Schaffer said.

