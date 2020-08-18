Man burglarizes Target on Far West Side, Madison police say

-
A man stole some items from the Target store on the Far West Side late Sunday night, Madison police said.
Target employees who were still there after closing called police around 11:15 p.m. when they saw the man enter the store, located at 201 Junction Road, according to the Madison Police Department.
The man did not see employees and left before officers arrived, police said.
Officers searched the store and determined there were no other burglars. A few items were taken, police said.
Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement early Monday morning that the man had not yet been found.
The killing of 11-year-old Madison resident Anisa Scott tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
Emily Hamer
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
