Man burglarizes Target on Far West Side, Madison police say

A man stole some items from the Target store on the Far West Side late Sunday night, Madison police said.

Target employees who were still there after closing called police around 11:15 p.m. when they saw the man enter the store, located at 201 Junction Road, according to the Madison Police Department.

The man did not see employees and left before officers arrived, police said.

Officers searched the store and determined there were no other burglars. A few items were taken, police said.

Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement early Monday morning that the man had not yet been found.

