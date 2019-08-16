Unsure of what to do after finding an artillery shell Friday, a man brought the device to the Rock County Sheriff's Office in Janesville, prompting the area to be evacuated.
The Sheriff's Office said a man was cleaning out his mother's attic in Janesville when he found the artillery shell. Unfamiliar with the device, the man put it in his vehicle and drove to the Sheriff's Office, parking his vehicle in the front lot.
When law enforcement personnel were made aware of the device, the parking lot was blocked off, and people were evacuated from the area.
A bomb squad unit from the Rockford Police Department in Illinois responded but was unable to determine the condition of the device, according to the Sheriff's Office. The bomb unit took the shell away so it can be disposed at a later time, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office is encouraging people who find explosive devices to leave the area and call 911.