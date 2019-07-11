Madison squad car very tight crop
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Southwest Side man who thought someone was breaking into his residence Thursday morning started blasting away with his gun, but nobody was injured.

The man was not arrested but was cooperating with police.

It happened at about 7 a.m. at 23 Naylor Circle, Madison police said.

"The caller stated he shot his firearm multiple times because he thought someone was breaking into his home," said public information officer Lorie Anderson.

"As it turned out, there were no signs of entry into the subject's home."

While nobody was shot, police did discover minor property damage to a neighbor's residence and several rounds of ammunition inside the home.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.