A man is being sought for punching a woman multiple times in the head and throwing her down a staircase Downtown early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

The woman was taken to a hospital for the injuries she suffered in the attack in the 200 block of North Hamilton Street about 3:15 a.m. Friday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man and woman are known to each other, Fryer said.

The man left the area before police arrived and probable cause has been drafted for battery and disorderly conduct, Fryer said.

