Man being booked into Dane County Jail attacks deputy, Sheriff’s Office says
Dane County Jail generic file photo
Capital Newspapers

A man being booked into the Dane County Jail on Monday attacked a deputy, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Madison police arrested Mark A. Goss, 33, for a probation and parole hold and resisting and he was being booked into the jail about 4 p.m. when the attack happened, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.

Goss, who had had a broken right hand and was wearing a splint, was seated in a booking chair when he was able to slip his hand out of the restraints and violently swung at a deputy walking by, hitting him in the face, Schaffer said.

Multiple deputies and Madison police officers responded to subdue Gooss, Schaffer said.

The deputy sustained minor injuries, while Goss was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and then transferred to Winnebago Mental Health Institute by Madison police for a prior incident, Schaffer said.

A battery to a law enforcement officer charge against Goss will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s office, Shaffer said.

The booking area was shut down from about 4:30 p.m. to 5:50 p.m., she said.

