Man being arrested on warrants kicks, injures officer, Madison police say

A man being arrested on outstanding warrants on Wednesday night kicked and injured an officer, Madison police reported.
Madison police were at Reindahl Park shortly before 10 p.m. when they saw Terance Magee, 35, who has multiple outstanding warrants. Officers attempted to contact Magee, who fled, on foot, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Officers chased and caught Magee, who during his arrest kicked an officer, causing a minor injury, Kimberley said.
Magee was taken to the Dane County Jail on the warrants, and tentative charges of battery to law enforcement, four felony bail jumping charges, and two misdemeanor bail jumping charges.