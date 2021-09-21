 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man becomes combative after unrequited hugs outside Williamson Street club
0 Comments
alert

Man becomes combative after unrequited hugs outside Williamson Street club

  • 0

Two men are in the Dane County Jail following incidents Saturday centered on the 1200 block of Williamson Street.

Officers found Jeffrey Jefferson, 33, outside the jazz club Cafe Coda offering hugs to passersby. If someone didn't want a hug, Jefferson became confrontational, aggressive, and attempted to fight the person, according to a report by officer Ryan Kimberley.

Jeffrey Jefferson

Jeffrey Jefferson

Jefferson left the area but was found by officers nearby at the 44th annual Willy Street Fair. As officers arrested him, he became violent, spitting, kicking, and making threats towards officers, the report said. He later damaged the squad car.

Initially, Jefferson was arrested for disorderly conduct, five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and three counts of felony bail jumping. After his arrest, he was also charged with damage to property, threats to law enforcement, and resisting, the report said.

Jason Stone

Jason Stone

Meanwhile, Jason Stone, 38, was banned from Cafe Coda two weeks earlier and returned twice on Saturday. Stone was booked into the jail for trespass, five counts of felony bail jumping, and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, 

Kimberley said the incidents were separate but lumped into the same call.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics