A Madison man needed 10 stitches to close a head wound Tuesday after he was beaten with a cane wielded by an acquaintance, the attacker arrested shortly after the battery.
William Valente, 28, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of State Street.
The 48-year-old victim told police he was doing all that he could to avoid a conflict with Valente.
"The suspect, who was extremely agitated, seemed to want violence," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
When Valente was arrested, he allegedly made many loud threats, including an indication he planned to kill the victim when he got out of jail.