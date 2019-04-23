An East Side man was beaten with a baseball bat and kicked by his attackers Friday afternoon in his apartment, before the attackers dragged him outside to continue the assault.
The attackers drove off when a witness yelled at them to stop while she was calling 911.
It happened at about 4:50 p.m. Friday on Vernon Avenue, Madison police said.
The 56-year-old victim told police he knew the men attacking him.
"The suspects claimed he stole property from them," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "They dragged him outside of the building and continued to batter him."
The men drove away in a dark-colored SUV or truck. Police detectives are trying to identify the suspects.