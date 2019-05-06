A 44-year-old man was beaten and robbed early Friday morning in what police said was a planned attack.
The incident happened at about 5 a.m. Friday inside a building on East Wilson Street, Madison police said.
The victim was treated for head injuries and released from the hospital.
The victim was robbed of his wallet and cellphones.
"Detectives say the crime was targeted," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Two suspects are sought, and the victim was acquainted with one of them."
No description of the suspects was given.