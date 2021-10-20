 Skip to main content
Man batters woman, steals her purse and vehicle Downtown, Madison police say
A man battered a woman, and stole her purse and vehicle Downtown on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the 30-year-old woman contacted police to report that she had been walking to her vehicle near the intersection of North Bedford Street and West Washington Avenue when she was approached by a man who demanded her car keys and purse, and then took them after a short struggle, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.

The woman was struck in the eye during the struggle, and the man got into the woman's gray Infiniti QX56 SUV and drove from the area, Richardson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

