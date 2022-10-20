Man batters friend who tries to sell ‘drugs’ to him that was soap, Madison police say

A man was arrested after battering a friend early Thursday who tried to sell him what supposedly were drugs but actually was soap, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to the Mobil gas station, 3019 E. Washington Ave. shortly after 1 a.m. on a report of battery and learned of the fake drug deal, police said.

The would-be buyer suspected the quality was subpar and decided to test the drugs by licking it and discovered it was soap, then punched the seller and took her phone when she tried to call 911, police said.

The would-be buyer, Lee Cowan, 53, was found nearby and arrested on tentative charges of battery, intimidation of a victim, and possession of paraphernalia, police said.