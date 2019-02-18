A man who has been banned from two blocks of a Downtown street for alleged lewd and lascivious behavior was arrested again after being spotted in an apartment building where a previous arrest had been made.
Javonte Woods, 29, no permanent address, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison police said.
He was seen using a computer in a common area of a North Frances Street high-rise apartment building by a woman who had been involved in a previous case against him.
"She called police and was still shaken when officers arrived," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Woods is banned from the 400 and 500 blocks of North Frances Street after allegedly exposing himself to the woman in that same apartment building on Tuesday.
At that time, he was arrested for stalking, lewd and lascivious behavior and bail jumping.
This time, he was arrested on three counts of bail jumping.
In December, Woods was arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior after allegedly exposing himself to two women at a business on Williamson Street.
Both the December and Feb. 12 cases, and a theft case against Woods from Feb. 5, will be in court on Tuesday.
