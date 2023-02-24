A man slated to go to trial in April for attempted homicide was charged in a separate case Thursday with reckless homicide for allegedly selling a man the fentanyl-laced pills that killed him nearly two years ago.

Steven L. Price Jr., 26, of Madison, was identified from interviews with friends of the victim — identified only by the initials DMF — and phone record and credit card searches, according to a criminal complaint.

Price has been in Dane County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges since April 14, 2021. DMF was found dead the morning of March 4, 2021, at his stepfather's DeForest home.

According to the criminal complaint, DMF and Price were both users and Price would sell DMF pills from his Portage Road home in Madison.

Price was one of two people charged in April 2021 with being parties to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting that month on Madison's Southwest Side that left a woman with a bullet lodged in her face.

A criminal complaint charged Price and a then-19-year-old Fitchburg woman with the shooting of the mother of Price's child. Prosecutors said Price had threatened to kill the woman and her grandmother and that many of the pending cases against Price at that time were for prior domestic incidents involving the woman.

Price's co-defendant in the case was found not guilty by a jury on Feb. 16.

Price currently has eight open felony cases and two open misdemeanor cases in Dane County dating back to July 2019, for charges including the homicide counts, possession of narcotics, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.