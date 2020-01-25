Man attempted to lure several women into Downtown Madison alleys, police say

A man attempted to lure several women into dark alleys at night in Downtown Madison with tales of needing help with a car or grandchildren, authorities said.

The most recent incident took place at around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday on University Avenue. The suspect approached a 21-year-old woman and asked her to come with him into the Hawthorne Court alleyway. The suspect told the woman his car was broken down, with both his son and grandson inside, and the police were already on their way with gas to help, police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman walked away from the man but, as with other victims who contacted police with similar reports, he followed her for a distance. Those who reported similar encounters were women in their 20's who live downtown.

Madison police used surveillance images to identify Duane P. Addison, age 44, no permanent address, as the suspect. Addison was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, DeSpain said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Addison told an officer he has only been panhandling.

Hit-and-run turned homicide, West Side homicide top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.