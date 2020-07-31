Man attempted to abduct two girls in Middleton, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Middleton police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl and her 1-year-old sister Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 11:50 a.m. to a report of the attempted abduction at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Century Avenue, the Middleton Police Department said.

The 12-year-old girl told police she was outside of her apartment playing with her sister when a man approached and led the two girls away from the property. The man was wearing a black T-shirt and baseball hat with a full ski mask.

The girl was able to get away from the man while carrying her sister and is now home, police reported.

Police are asking anyone who saw the young girl carrying her 1-year-old sister and walking with the man on Century Avenue or nearby Highland Way between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

The 12-year-old girl also told police she interacted with a bicyclist on Highland Way while she was with the man. Middleton detectives want to speak with the bicyclist.

