Man attacks, sexually assaults woman, punches neighbor on Far East Side, Madison police say

A man attacked and sexually assaulted a woman as she entered her Far East Side apartment building early Tuesday morning, then punched a neighbor who intervened, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the woman was slammed to the ground by a man inside a foyer area of the Brandi Road building, then sexually assaulted, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A neighbor called police after hearing the woman screaming for help, and the neighbor was punched by the suspect when she intervened and tried to prevent him from running away, Fryer said.

A police dog was brought in to assist in the search for the suspect, and detectives are reviewing digital evidence and witness statements, but no one was in custody for the attack as of mid-day, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

