Madison police said a man reported that he was attacked by a group of teens Wednesday night while walking on the Capital City Trail on Madison's Near East Side.
Police said the 52-year-old man was struck in the head and knocked to the ground while walking on the trail near South Brearly Street about 11 p.m. The man told police that he was also kicked several times while on the ground. He was not robbed.
The man was not able to provide a detailed description of the six to 10 teens, except to say that they were wearing mostly white clothing. He sustained a cut lip in the attack, police said.