A 40-year-old man was attacked Downtown by a group of around five people Saturday night, leaving him with severe facial fractures, police said.
Officers responded to the incident near State Street and Lake Street around 11 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
The assailants, two men and three women, attacked the man after he said something to them when they dropped or threw their food on the ground, witnesses and the victim told police.
The group of assailants fled toward Memorial Union after the battery, Koval said.
Officers found the 40-year-old man with severe facial and orbital fractures. He was taken the hospital.
Police are investigating the incident.