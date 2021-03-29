Man asks teens for time, robs them at gunpoint on East Side, Madison police say

A man asked two teens what time it was, then robbed one at gunpoint Friday night on the East Side, Madison police reported.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl told police that at about 9 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Darbo Drive, they were approached by an unknown man who asked what time it was, and while the boy pulled out his phone, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.