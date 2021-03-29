 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man asks teens for time, robs them at gunpoint on East Side, Madison police say
alert

Man asks teens for time, robs them at gunpoint on East Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A man asked two teens what time it was, then robbed one at gunpoint Friday night on the East Side, Madison police reported.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl told police that at about 9 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Darbo Drive, they were approached by an unknown man who asked what time it was, and while the boy pulled out his phone, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

The boy was robbed of his phone and some cash, Grigg said.

Officers checked the area, and the investigation is continuing, Grigg said.

Shooting at homeless shelter tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics