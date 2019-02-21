A 28-year-old Madison man who was arrested along with four youths for his alleged involvement in a string of armed robberies last year was indicted Wednesday on federal charges.
Eric Clay was indicted on three counts of robbery by threat of force or violence for the robbery of a Union Cab driver on Dec. 14, for a robbery at a Sun Prairie Stop-n-Go store, also on Dec. 14, and for the robbery of a Green Cab driver on Dec. 15.
A grand jury also indicted Clay on a charge of brandishing a firearm during the Dec. 15 robbery. Green Cab suspended its services for a day after the robbery.
Clay was arrested for a parole violation on Jan. 8. Last month, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said that Clay, three teenagers and a 12-year-old were arrested for their roles in the robberies. He said that during some of the robberies, victims were assaulted despite complying with demands made of them.
No court dates for Clay have been scheduled.