Man arrested who was sought after girl reported missing, Madison police say

A man who was being sought after a girl was reported missing last week has been arrested, Madison police reported Monday morning.
Paul Williams III, 36, was arrested Friday afternoon by detectives and the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.
No further details on Williams’ arrest or possible charges was provided.
Laniyah R. Hampton, 17, was reported missing by her mother early Thursday morning and police said last week that she could be in danger and in the company of Williams, who had a warrant out for his arrest and also was being sought in Hampton's disappearance.
Reporter Chris Rickert's 5 favorite stories from 2021
This year provided plenty of opportunity to look more closely at how some of last year's top issues — including the pandemic, elections and race relations — continue to affect us all.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
Two people affiliated with the group have posted more than $220,000 in bail since last summer.
Chronic absenteeism among Madison middle schoolers doubled with the advent of the pandemic.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
Mothers of students targeted in violence call for better security at school.