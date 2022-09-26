 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man arrested who was sought after girl reported missing, Madison police say

A man who was being sought after a girl was reported missing last week has been arrested, Madison police reported Monday morning.

Paul Williams III, 36, was arrested Friday afternoon by detectives and the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Are you online dating? Take these steps to keep yourself safe.

No further details on Williams’ arrest or possible charges was provided.

Laniyah R. Hampton, 17, was reported missing by her mother early Thursday morning and police said last week that she could be in danger and in the company of Williams, who had a warrant out for his arrest and also was being sought in Hampton's disappearance.

Reporter Chris Rickert's 5 favorite stories from 2021

This year provided plenty of opportunity to look more closely at how some of last year's top issues —  including the pandemic, elections and race relations — continue to affect us all.

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

'Prison abolition' activists bail out 20 in less than a year; not all stay out of trouble

'Prison abolition' activists bail out 20 in less than a year; not all stay out of trouble

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Two people affiliated with the group have posted more than $220,000 in bail since last summer.

Madison schools loosen grading standards, buck trend of more F's during pandemic

Madison schools loosen grading standards, buck trend of more F's during pandemic

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Chronic absenteeism among Madison middle schoolers doubled with the advent of the pandemic.

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.

Melee at East High School started with dispute over boy, ended with gunfire

Melee at East High School started with dispute over boy, ended with gunfire

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Mothers of students targeted in violence call for better security at school.

Paul Williams

Williams

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Some stores are giving out rewards for getting your flu shot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics