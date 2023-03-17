Madison police said they have arrested a man who beat up two people who took his clothes at an East Side laundromat on Feb. 25.

An anonymous tip and the “keen eyes” of an officer who spotted the suspect vehicle two weeks after the crime helped officers identify and arrest Andres Urbina, 20, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Urbina was spotted driving on the East Side and an officer eventually contacted him on Downer Circle and arrested him on a tentative charge of substantial battery, Fryer said.

The two people took Urbina’s clothing out of a dryer, Urbina confronted them after noticing one of them wearing his sweatshirt, and then attacked them after they returned his clothing, Fryer said.