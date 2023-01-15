Man arrested when officers responding to burglary find him in Far East Side store, Madison police say

A man was arrested when officers responding to a burglary found him in a Far East Side store early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent on the burglary call at the Mobil, 3859 E. Washington Ave., about 3:45 a.m. on Friday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

When police arrived, the man fled the store and tried to get away, but was caught, Fryer said.

The man, Tyler T. Towsley, was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping, Fryer said.

