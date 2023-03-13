A man was arrested and a stolen gun and a “ghost” gun were recovered during a traffic stop on the Far East Side early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

An officer stopped a vehicle in the 2300 block of Columbus Lane about 2:15 a.m. Saturday and noticed marijuana in the vehicle, so a K-9 officer was called in, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

One of the guns was listed as stolen out of Illinois and the other had no serial number and is considered a "ghost gun," Fryer said, adding that both guns were loaded.

During the stop, a passenger exited the vehicle and refused orders to return, and was arrested, Fryer said.

Cole J. Williams, 23, was arrested on tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing, and receiving stolen property, Fryer said.