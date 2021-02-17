 Skip to main content
Man arrested running with cash register after robbing North Side sub shop, Madison police say
Man arrested running with cash register after robbing North Side sub shop, Madison police say

Kerry R. Steele booking photo

Kerry R. Steele.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man was arrested running with a cash register after robbing Subway, 2813 N. Sherman Ave. on the North Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to the sub shop for the armed robbery shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Nicholas Ellis said in a report.

The robber produced a gun in the store and stole the cash register, and police caught Kerry R. Steele, 36, in the area running with a cash register, Ellis said.

Steele was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of armed robbery, battery, disorderly conduct, and receiving stolen property, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in an update to Ellis’ report.

