Man arrested on the South Side after threatening women, children in home, police say

A man who threatened a woman and children inside of a residence was arrested after an hourslong standoff with police early Sunday, Madison police said.

Police responded to reports of a person who threated violence against a woman and young children in a residence in the 1900 block of Baird Street about 12:45 a.m., Madison police Capt. Michael Hanson said in a statement.

The suspect inside the residence did not surrender to police who arrived at the scene, prompting more officers, including UW-Madison Police, to get involved, Hanson said.

After hours of negotiations between police and the man, he surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, Hanson said.

He was taken to jail, police said.

