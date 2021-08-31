Man arrested on South Side for driving stolen car linked to firearm investigation

A man was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle linked to a stolen firearm investigation after being briefly surrounded by police on the South Side Sunday afternoon.
Police spotted two men leaving the stolen vehicle outside a building on Fish Hatchery Road and Greenway Cross at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Madison Police Sgt. Javier Loredo said in a report.
After surrounding the building, the suspects left the building and one was arrested for operating a stolen vehicle and separate warrants, Loredo said.