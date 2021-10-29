 Skip to main content
Man arrested on Far East Side for OWI after crash unsure where he was, Madison police say
Joseph Kjornes booking photo

Joseph Kjornes.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man was arrested on the Far East Side Thursday night for a second offense of OWI after an apparent crash, though no crash scene was found, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported an intoxicated driver who appeared to have crashed, although no vehicle was seen, officer Julie Laundrie said in a statement.

Arriving emergency responders assessed the driver, Joseph Kjornes, 36, who was uninjured and reported he did not know where he was. Kjornes claimed he was driving from Janesville to Appleton and believed he had hit a guard rail, Laundrie said.

Kjornes’ vehicle was so damaged it was not drivable and evidence of substance abuse was located in the vehicle, Laundrie said, adding that no site of a vehicle/property crash was located.

Kjornes failed a field sobriety test and was arrested on tentative charges of second offense OWI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation hold.

