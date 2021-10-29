Man arrested on Far East Side for OWI after crash unsure where he was, Madison police say

A man was arrested on the Far East Side Thursday night for a second offense of OWI after an apparent crash, though no crash scene was found, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported an intoxicated driver who appeared to have crashed, although no vehicle was seen, officer Julie Laundrie said in a statement.
Arriving emergency responders assessed the driver, Joseph Kjornes, 36, who was uninjured and reported he did not know where he was. Kjornes claimed he was driving from Janesville to Appleton and believed he had hit a guard rail, Laundrie said.
Kjornes’ vehicle was so damaged it was not drivable and evidence of substance abuse was located in the vehicle, Laundrie said, adding that no site of a vehicle/property crash was located.
Kjornes failed a field sobriety test and was arrested on tentative charges of second offense OWI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation hold.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Calling a wanted vehicle theft suspect arrested Wednesday with heroin, crack cocaine and a handgun “obviously a danger to our community,” town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory said he hoped “large cash bail” would be set for the man.