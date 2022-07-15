Man arrested on drug offenses, warrants after being found passed out near Warner Park, Madison police say

A man was arrested on drug offenses and warrants after being found passed out in his vehicle near Warner Park on Wednesday, Madison police reported.

An officer noticed a man passed out in his vehicle while patrolling an area near Warner Park, 1100 Woodward Dr., about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man, Frederick D. Holisield, 36, refused to leave his vehicle and attempted to drive away from the officer, who was able to open the vehicle door. Holisield then ran away, but was quickly caught, Fryer said.

Officers discovered Holisield had multiple outstanding warrants from other counties for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and several baggies of cocaine and narcotics were found in a search of his vehicle, Fryer said.

Holisield was arrested on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver a schedule 2 narcotic, resisting arrest, bail jumping and his outstanding warrants, Fryer said.