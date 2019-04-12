A Madison man on parole for dealing drugs was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly the same thing.
Sedale Lacey Robinson, 26, was tentatively charged with three counts of delivery of heroin, two counts of delivery of oxy/fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and on a parole hold, Madison police said.
He was arrested at about 8 a.m. Thursday at his apartment in the 1500 block of McKenna Boulevard.
"A handgun, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, a high-capacity handgun magazine, drugs and other contraband were seized," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force, the Madison Police SWAT Team and the Madison Police Gang Unit served the no-knock warrant.
Lacey Robinson was on parole following a 2015 conviction for dealing heroin.