A Waukesha man stopped early Wednesday morning in Wisconsin Dells for a traffic violation ran from police but was captured, getting arrested for his alleged fifth operating while intoxicated offense.

Gerardo Dominguez, 38, was taken to the Columbia County Jail, tentatively charged with OWI, resisting, operating after revocation, failure to stop for police and failure to install an ignition interlock device, the Sheriff's Office said.

The report said a deputy was watching a car on Broadway Avenue at Elm Street in Wisconsin Dells at about 12:50 a.m., when the car made an illegal turn.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but Dominguez kept driving, turning onto River Road before stopping.

"As the vehicle came to a stop, the driver exited the vehicle and took off running," said Sheriff Roger Brandner.

The driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated and was ordered by the deputy to stop, but he refused.

"A short foot chase ensued, with the deputy catching up to the suspect," Brandner said. "As the suspect lost his footing, both men fell to the ground."

Dominguez was able to grab the deputy's flashlight from his duty belt, but the deputy gained control of the situation and put Dominguez under arrest.

The deputy was assisted by the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

