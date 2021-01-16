Man arrested on 7th OWI offense after getting stuck in the snow, Rock County Sheriff's Office says

The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a man early Saturday morning for an alleged 7th OWI offense after finding him stuck in the snow.

A resident in the town of Rock reported a truck was driving around in their yard and got stuck in the snow around 4:45 a.m., Sgt. Caleb Beutin said in a statement, and deputies were sent to the 6300 block of West Plymouth Church Road.

The driver, John C. Falk, had gotten into the homeowner's shed and grabbed a shovel to try to dig his truck out, Beutin said. Deputies noticed "signs of impairment," and Falk refused to take field sobriety tests, Beutin said.

He said Falk was arrested on the tentative felony OWI charge and brought to the Rock County Jail.

