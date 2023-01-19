 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man arrested minutes after robbing a Walgreens, police say

  • 0

Madison police arrested an armed robbery suspect Thursday minutes after he walked into a Far East Side Walgreens, indicated he had a gun and that he would hurt the cashier, and demanded money, police said.

They found the suspect, Terry J. Buttke Jr., 41, in the parking lot of the store in the 3700 block of East Washington Avenue a short time after they were dispatched at around 2:15 a.m. He had the small amount of money he'd stolen, but no gun, they said.

Buttke, of Madison, was arrested for armed robbery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022

Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Missouri House of Representatives introduces dress code for women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics