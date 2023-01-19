Man arrested minutes after robbing a Walgreens, police say

Madison police arrested an armed robbery suspect Thursday minutes after he walked into a Far East Side Walgreens, indicated he had a gun and that he would hurt the cashier, and demanded money, police said.
They found the suspect, Terry J. Buttke Jr., 41, in the parking lot of the store in the 3700 block of East Washington Avenue a short time after they were dispatched at around 2:15 a.m. He had the small amount of money he'd stolen, but no gun, they said.
Buttke, of Madison, was arrested for armed robbery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022
Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.
At the same time, when margins of victory are narrow, voter ID can lower turnout — especially among poor and nonwhite voters, some research suggests.
The City Council ultimately voted 11-9 at about 4 a.m. to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program.
This fact-check did not keep the national media from continuing to parrot the Michels-will-suspend-democracy canard.
Madison pays price for City Council's endorsement of racial quotas.
It wasn't hard to be suspicious of alleged 100% turnout at Wisconsin nursing homes — or anywhere else.