Man arrested minutes after robbing a Walgreens, police say

Madison police arrested an armed robbery suspect Thursday minutes after he walked into a Far East Side Walgreens, indicated he had a gun and that he would hurt the cashier, and demanded money, police said.

They found the suspect, Terry J. Buttke Jr., 41, in the parking lot of the store in the 3700 block of East Washington Avenue a short time after they were dispatched at around 2:15 a.m. He had the small amount of money he'd stolen, but no gun, they said.