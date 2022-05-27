Man arrested in triple stabbing at Far East Side bar, Madison police say

A man was arrested Thursday night in a triple stabbing at a Far East Side bar early Thursday, Madison police said Friday.
Julius A. Goodwin was arrested on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to Dane County Jail records in which the case number matches the case number in the police incident report for the stabbing.
Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer confirmed that Goodwin was arrested in the stabbing Thursday night.
Three people were stabbed as they sat around the bar at Club LaMark, 1525 N. Stoughton Road, shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, police said.
The three who were stabbed were taken to local hospitals with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Goodwin also faces tentative charges of bail jumping and disorderly conduct, according to the jail records.
