A Middleton man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an altercation Thursday.

At about 5:15 p.m., Middleton police were sent to a residence in the 5500 block of Century Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found a 44-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

Police also found a 20-year-old man in the residence and determined that the two men knew each other and had gotten into an altercation that ended with the 20-year-old stabbing the other man. A pocketknife was recovered at the scene, police said.

The younger man was booked into Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-824-7300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.