Man arrested in road rage shooting on South Side, Madison police say

A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday in a road rage shooting Monday on the South Side, Madison police reported.

Police arrested Donneil J. Gray after investigative efforts identified him as the suspect, and he faces tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, and manufacture/deliver cocaine (40-100g), officer Hunter Lisko said in a statement Friday.

The arrest was made by members of the department’s Violent Crime Unit and Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, as well as officers from the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Lisko said.

During the arrest, evidence was collected that also could lead to drug-related charges for Gray, Lisko said.

At about 6:20 p.m. Monday, a vehicle was that was headed south on South Park Street stopped and was nearly hit by another vehicle, whose driver — now alleged to be Lisko — yelled, made threats, and eventually brandished a gun and shot at the stopped vehicle before fleeing, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement after the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Lisko said.