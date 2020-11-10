 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Monday night hotel shooting
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting late Monday night of a 30-year-old man at a town of Middleton hotel.

Deonta A. Gaines, of Madison, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative attempted homicide charge Tuesday night after police executed a search warrant at 26 Park Heights Court on Madison's Southwest side. Gaines and the victim know each other, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, and the victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering from gunshot wounds to his right thigh and left forearm.

Deputies and Madison police responded to a report shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday of a man with a gunshot wound at the Quality Inn, 6900 Seybold Road, just off the interchange of the Beltline and Gammon Road, Sgt. Jason Russell said in a statement.

