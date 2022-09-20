Man arrested in July burglary in Madison

A Marshall man was tentatively charged Tuesday with the July burglary of a Southeast Side Madison video-production business.

Jeffrey B. Hoffman, 35, is also tentatively charged with resisting or obstructing police and bail jumping in connection with the theft overnight July 8 of electronics including a projector and laptop from Camp Creatability, 4510 Femrite Drive.

The business' mission is "to provide children, teens and adults with autism or other disabilities with individualized instruction and hands-on experience in the arts and entertainment field," according to its website.

Police say Hoffman forced his way into the building sometime after it closed on July 8 and the burglary was discovered the next morning.

Dane County Jail records show Hoffman was booked on Aug. 25 on a probation violation.