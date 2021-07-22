Man arrested in hit-and-run involving 7-year-old girl

Fitchburg police have arrested a man for a hit-and-run crash Sunday that injured a 7-year-old girl.

Alexander Hernandez Gutierrez, 18, of Madison was arrested Wednesday afternoon for a probation violation after police located the car suspected in the hit-and-run, Lt. Edward Hartwick said.

The car was found in an abandoned parking lot about a mile away from the scene of the crash, Hartwick said.

The 7-year-old girl was hit while riding her bike on the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail, Fitchburg Police Sgt. Peter Johnston said. The girl was able to walk home but was later taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Johnston said. Police believe the crash occurred between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Sunday.

Gutierrez was sentenced to three years' probation in June for use of a dangerous weapon, attempted theft of movable property and taking a car without the owner's consent. Hartwick said he expected the department to recommend charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office by the end of the week, including hit and run causing injury and citations for operating after revocation, operating without insurance and failure to notify police of a crash.

The girl's injures were relatively minor, with some scrapes and bruises, Hartwick said. She has been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries.

