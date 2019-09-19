A Madison man was arrested in a “high-risk” traffic stop after shooting a gun during an argument with a woman on the North Side early Thursday morning, Madison police say
The man was spotted driving on Highway CV around 3:45 a.m. Thursday shortly after gunfire was reported outside in the 500 block of Northport Drive, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A woman who has had a relationship with the man told police he fired his handgun while they were arguing. She said it was aimed at the ground, DeSpain said.
She called police and the suspect drove away, leading to the traffic stop.
Cameron J. Braun, 23, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct while armed.