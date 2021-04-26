Man arrested in Fitchburg shooting, female sought for information, police say

Fitchburg police said they have arrested a man in a shots fired incident earlier this month, and are seeking to find and talk to a woman who may have information on the incident.

At 9:47 p.m. on April 11, Fitchburg officers were sent to the 3300 block of Leopold Way on a report of shots fired, found shell casings in the area. They talked to a witness who reported seeing a male shooting at two people who were running away, but no injuries were reported, Sgt. Nick Clemens said in a report.

Officers and detectives eventually developed probable cause to arrest Trevion J. Williams, and after he was arrested on Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at his apartment and additional evidence linking him to the incident, including a handgun, was located, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a report.

Williams made an initial appearance Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Investigators still are working to determine the events that led up to the shots being fired, and they believe the female in the accompanying picture may have information on the incident and they want to speak with her. She is not considered a suspect, Hartwick said.