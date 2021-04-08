Man arrested in February gunpoint robbery during Xbox purchase, Madison police say

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for a February gunpoint robbery during the purchase of an Xbox from a 19-year-old and his friend, Madison police reported.

Kentad Solis was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of armed robbery and carjacking.

After selling the Xbox online, the 19-year-old man and his friend met the supposed buyer around 8:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day in a parking lot in the 7600 block of Mineral Point Road, Madison police said at the time.

But the buyer turned into a robber when he pulled out a handgun and took the victims' cell phones, Xbox and the 19-year-old's 2009 Honda Civic, police said.

